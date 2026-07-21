Report: Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks agrees to three-year, $51.3M extension

A six-year NFL veteran and former first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, Brooks has spent his last two seasons manning the middle of Miami's defense and piling up 326 tackles (24 for loss) and 6.5 sacks in 34 games and earning his first-career All-Pro selection in 2025. When the Dolphins' new regime of coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan arrived, Sullivan quickly identified Brooks as one of the franchise's "pillars" around which they'd focus their rebuild.