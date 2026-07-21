Report: Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks agrees to three-year, $51.3M extension

The Dolphins have officially locked up all three of their franchise pillars.
Miami agreed with linebacker Jordyn Brooks on a three-year, $51.3 million contract extension that includes $35 million in guaranteed money, ESPN reported on Tuesday.
A six-year NFL veteran and former first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, Brooks has spent his last two seasons manning the middle of Miami's defense and piling up 326 tackles (24 for loss) and 6.5 sacks in 34 games and earning his first-career All-Pro selection in 2025. When the Dolphins' new regime of coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan arrived, Sullivan quickly identified Brooks as one of the franchise's "pillars" around which they'd focus their rebuild.
The other two pillars -- running back De'Von Achane and center Aaron Brewer -- received contract extensions in May and June, respectively, leaving Brooks as the last to secure for the long haul. Miami accomplished that goal on Tuesday, signing Brooks through his age-32 season of 2029 at an average annual rate that lands him fifth on the linebacker salary scale, slotted between Philadelphia's Zack Baun and Houston's Azeez Al-Shaair.
Brooks' extension is the second deal he's signed with Miami, following up a three-year, $26.5 million deal that lured him from Seattle to South Florida in 2024. Despite the struggles endured by the club since his arrival, Brooks' extension exemplifies his importance to Miami's intended turnaround.