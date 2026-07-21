 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Report: Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks agrees to three-year, $51.3M extension

Published: Jul 21, 2026 at 12:21 PM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Dolphins have officially locked up all three of their franchise pillars.

Miami agreed with linebacker Jordyn Brooks on a three-year, $51.3 million contract extension that includes $35 million in guaranteed money, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

A six-year NFL veteran and former first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, Brooks has spent his last two seasons manning the middle of Miami's defense and piling up 326 tackles (24 for loss) and 6.5 sacks in 34 games and earning his first-career All-Pro selection in 2025. When the Dolphins' new regime of coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan arrived, Sullivan quickly identified Brooks as one of the franchise's "pillars" around which they'd focus their rebuild.

Related Links

The other two pillars -- running back De'Von Achane and center Aaron Brewer -- received contract extensions in May and June, respectively, leaving Brooks as the last to secure for the long haul. Miami accomplished that goal on Tuesday, signing Brooks through his age-32 season of 2029 at an average annual rate that lands him fifth on the linebacker salary scale, slotted between Philadelphia's Zack Baun and Houston's Azeez Al-Shaair.

Brooks' extension is the second deal he's signed with Miami, following up a three-year, $26.5 million deal that lured him from Seattle to South Florida in 2024. Despite the struggles endured by the club since his arrival, Brooks' extension exemplifies his importance to Miami's intended turnaround.

Related Content

news

Jets reveal alternate 'White Out' helmet for Week 2 home opener vs. Packers

The Jets will wear their alternate "White Out" look in Week 2. The design of the helmet is the inverse of the green-and-white coloring of the primary shells.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 60-57: Nico Collins, Dion Dawkins slide despite Pro Bowl campaigns

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Shedeur Sanders working with Deshaun Watson ahead of QB battle: 'Best version of ourselves'

Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson prepared for their QB competition by recently training together with several of the Browns' skill players. Sanders said that working together for the greater good is a primary goal.

news

Texans WR Nico Collins clarifies why he was limited during offseason workouts

Nico Collins was held out of some offseason workouts, but said it wasn't due to an injury, but rather part of the Texans' plan.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni not worried about putting inexperienced Sean Mannion in charge of offense

The Philadelphia Eagles are handing the keys to the offense to former quarterback Sean Mannion after just two seasons as an assistant in Green Bay.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Network: Packers, DT Devonte Wyatt agree to terms on three-year, $57M extension

Devonte Wyatt and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms on  three-year, $57 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

news

Broncos RB RJ Harvey watching film of CMC, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker to improve in Year 2

RJ Harvey had a few flashes of big-play ability during his rookie season, but lacked consistency of an every-down back. Entering Year 2, the Broncos RB says he's watching more film on top backs to advance his game.

news

Colston Loveland: Focus on Bears-Packers rivalry similar to Michigan-Ohio State

Colston Loveland went from the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry in college to the Bears-Packers in the NFL.

news

Giants RB Cam Skattebo 'perfectly fine' after botched backflip: 'I will not hurt myself before the season'

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo couldn't land his latest public backflip, but said he will be fine heading toward the 2026 NFL season.

news

Winning Super Bowl is 'what's left for' Dak Prescott: 'It's that or nothing'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't scared of setting high expectations. He embraces them, admitting winning a Super Bowl truly is the lone conquest that remains.