2026 NFL All-Breakout Team, Defense: Abdul Carter, Jihaad Campbell, Travis Hunter poised for big Year 2

The former second-round pick could be on the verge of establishing himself as a true CB1 in New Orleans. Although his inconsistencies in coverage have made him a target for quarterbacks hunting completions (101.3 passer rating and eight touchdowns allowed in 2025, per NGS), I believe the third-year pro is ready to take the next step in defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's "vision and break" scheme. He exhibited strong playmaking ability on the island last season with 17 pass breakups and three interceptions (not to mention 76 tackles). Now, he just needs to even out his play -- and I think he will.