Debrief: Winners (and one loser) from Week 8, trade deadline

Drew Brees and the Saints, on the other hand, are not built for the coming winter. The Brees arm strength truthers can show the tape from Sunday's win over Chicago anytime they want to point out the limitations of Brees in cold weather. Saints coach Sean Payton did a terrific job scheming around those limitations, escaping with a victory.





It is crucial for the Saints to win the NFC South so that they can play indoors in the playoffs, which makes this week's matchup against the Bucs so vital. Expect a game that comes down to the last drive. The Saints' offensive style and poor red-zone defense invite long drives and close games. They remain a top-10 team, but their margin for error is a lot thinner than in past years, when they had plenty of blowouts.