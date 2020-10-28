Around the NFL

Bengals tell disgruntled Carlos Dunlap to stay home as team tries to trade DE

Published: Oct 28, 2020 at 08:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

(Editor's note: After this story was published, the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to trade Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.)

Carlos Dunlap hasn't kept his discontent quiet regarding his role in the Cincinnati Bengals' defense. In response, the Bengals are keeping the pass rusher at home.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Bengals told Dunlap to stay home rather than come to work as the team sorts out his future, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport reported over the weekend that Cincinnati has had active talks surrounding Dunlap, with both sides desiring a new beginning. Those talks will continue.

Keeping Dunlap out of the building is the first step toward Cincinnati jettisoning the veteran one way or another.

The 31-year-old edge rusher has been disgruntled in recent weeks due to his role in the Bengals defense under coordinator Lou Anarumo. Last weekend, Dunlap posted a since-deleted picture on Instagram showing himself third on the depth chart. In Sunday's loss to Cleveland, Dunlap played just 11 defensive snaps, his fewest of the season.

During the game, the veteran was seen arguing with assistants on the sideline. Dunlap has seen his snaps cut in half since Week 5. The past three games, the edge rusher has played just 66 total snaps after getting 71 in Week 3.

Dunlap has also acted out on social media, posting that he's selling his house (he has since deleted that tweet). The sideline tiff plus the social media discontent has led the team to tell the 11-year pro to stay home.

The next step is for the Bengals to move on from their former Pro Bowl edge rusher, who has spent his entire career in Cincinnati. In those 11 seasons, Dunlap generated 82.5 sacks and 490 total tackles. In seven games in 2020, he has one sack and 18 tackles.

Related Content

news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice and defensive end Danielle Hunter had successful neck surgery. Here are more injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

Cincinnati Bengals to trade DE Carlos Dunlap to Seattle Seahawks

Longtime Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is being traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a seventh-round draft pick and offensive lineman B.J. Finney.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton still in concussion protocol

Cowboys quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ remains in concussion protocol. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday he doesn't expect Dalton to be available until the end of the week at the earliest.  
news

Texans closing facility during bye week due to player testing positive for COVID-19

The Houston Texans are closing their facility during the bye week. Ian Rapoport reports that a player tested positive for COVID-19 leading to the facility shutdown. 
news

Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry rebut notion QB is better without Odell Beckham Jr.

Is Baker Mayfield better without Odell Beckham Jr.? Browns wideout Jarvis Landry says that notion is not true.
news

Jets DL Quinnen Williams on trade rumors: 'Just don't look at it, just don't read it'

Despite contradictory reports that the Jets may or may not be considering trading Quinnen Williams, the defensive lineman said Tuesday that he blocks out all the noise.
news

Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield among Players of the Week

Following a thrilling comeback victory over the Seahawks, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hauled in NFC weekly honors, while Browns QB Baker Mayfield's huge Sunday netted him AFC acclaim. 
news

Cowboys inform Dontari Poe, Daryl Worley they'll be released if Dallas can't trade them Wed.

The Dallas Cowboys aren't done shedding veteran defensive players. After trading ﻿Everson Griffen﻿ to Detroit for a conditional sixth-round pick on Tuesday, the Cowboys plan to move on from two more defensive players. 
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Lamar Jackson, Ravens backfield 'a tough nut to crack'

Ahead of their Week 8 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is still searching for answers to stopping QB Lamar Jackson and their dynamic rushing attack. 
news

NFL world celebrates L.A. Dodgers' World Series win

For the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champion and many in the NFL world joined in celebrating the end of the Dodgers' long wait of hoisting another World Series trophy.  
news

Green Bay Packers pledge $250,000 to nonprofits in support of racial equality, social justice

The Packers donated five social justice grants of $50,000 each to organizations in Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL