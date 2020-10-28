Bengals tell disgruntled Carlos Dunlap to stay home as team tries to trade DE

(Editor's note: After this story was published, the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to trade Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.)

Carlos Dunlap hasn't kept his discontent quiet regarding his role in the Cincinnati Bengals' defense. In response, the Bengals are keeping the pass rusher at home.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Bengals told Dunlap to stay home rather than come to work as the team sorts out his future, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport reported over the weekend that Cincinnati has had active talks surrounding Dunlap, with both sides desiring a new beginning. Those talks will continue.

Keeping Dunlap out of the building is the first step toward Cincinnati jettisoning the veteran one way or another.

The 31-year-old edge rusher has been disgruntled in recent weeks due to his role in the Bengals defense under coordinator Lou Anarumo. Last weekend, Dunlap posted a since-deleted picture on Instagram showing himself third on the depth chart. In Sunday's loss to Cleveland, Dunlap played just 11 defensive snaps, his fewest of the season.

During the game, the veteran was seen arguing with assistants on the sideline. Dunlap has seen his snaps cut in half since Week 5. The past three games, the edge rusher has played just 66 total snaps after getting 71 in Week 3.

Dunlap has also acted out on social media, posting that he's selling his house (he has since deleted that tweet). The sideline tiff plus the social media discontent has led the team to tell the 11-year pro to stay home.