Around the NFL

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffers new high-ankle sprain, likely out 4-6 weeks

Published: Nov 03, 2020 at 04:39 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s exit Sunday was with a familiar ankle injury, but not an aggravation of his first ailment.

Garoppolo left San Francisco's loss to Seattle with a new high-ankle sprain, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. With a typical timeline of four to six weeks to recover and return, Garoppolo could also be facing surgery, which would end his 2020 season.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that while Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said surgery is a possibility for Garoppolo, that is not currently the plan following multiple medial opinions.

Garoppolo suffered his first ankle injury in a win over the New York Jets, missing the 49ers' next two games before returning in Week 5 against Miami. In that contest, Garoppolo looked noticeably hindered by the ankle issue, throwing two interceptions before he was removed from the game in favor of backup C.J. Beathard﻿. The next week, Garoppolo returned to form, completing 23 of 33 attempts for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a prime-time win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo's latest injury required the summoning of another backup, Nick Mullens﻿, who shined in place of the starter while trying to lift the 49ers out of a deep deficit. Mullens has excited the San Francisco faithful in place of Garoppolo in the past, and appears set to get at least a month's worth of opportunities. We'll see if Mullens can keep San Francisco competitive enough to keep hope alive for Garoppolo's return in 2020.

Related Content

news

Titans releasing OLB Vic Beasley on Wednesday

The Titans announced Tuesday they will be releasing former All-Pro linebacker Vic Beasley on Wednesday. 
news

Ravens place seven defensive players on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a result of contact tracing following ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿'s positive COVID-19 test.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought it was very important' to vote in 2020 election

The past few years have brought upon many firsts for Patrick Mahomes: touchdowns leader, Pro Bowler, All-Pro, NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and world champion, among them. The Chiefs quarterback added another big one to his list this week: voter.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

The Buccaneers officially activated Antonio Brown off the reserve/suspended list and to the active roster on Tuesday.
news

WR Will Fuller won't be traded, staying put with Texans

Heading into Tuesday's trade deadline, there was a strong possibility the Texans could move Will Fuller, but in the end, Houston and the Packers could not agree on value and the speedy wideout is staying put.
news

Dolphins trade WR Isaiah Ford to Patriots, acquire RB DeAndre Washington from Chiefs

The New England Patriots have acquired wideout Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins, who also traded for Kansas City Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington.
news

NFL memo asks players to wear masks on sidelines, in locker room as part of enhanced protocol

As COVID-19 case numbers rise across the country, the NFL has enhanced part of their protocol requiring players to be masked on the sidelines and in the locker room.
news

Cowboys placing QB Andy Dalton on COVID-19 list; Cooper Rush could start vs. Steelers

﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s season went from bad to worse without setting foot on the field this week. The Cowboys QB will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, officially knocking him out of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos' top brass is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests. Ian Rapoport reports that GM John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for the novel coronavirus.  
news

Jamaal Williams, Kamal Martin won't play in 'TNF' due to high-risk close contact identification

Packers running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin will not play Thursday night after being designated as high-risk close contacts to A.J. Dillon who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Bill Belichick not making excuses for Patriots' struggles: 'We sold out and won three Super Bowls'

The Patriots are off to their worst start since 2000, sitting at 2-5 in third place in the AFC East, after four straight losses. How did Bill Belichick and New England get here?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL