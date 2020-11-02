Around the NFL

49ers trade LB Kwon Alexander to Saints for LB Kiko Alonso

Published: Nov 02, 2020 at 12:51 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints continue to be all-in on 2020.

The Saints acquired linebacker Kwon Alexander from the San Francisco 49ers for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The 49ers signed Alexander to a four-year, $54 million contract in 2019, but injuries have held the rangy linebacker to just 13 games. The 26-year-old has missed the past three games due to a high ankle sprain. He was listed as limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

The Saints must be confident that Alexander can return soon to make a move.

When healthy, Alexander would represent an upgrade for New Orleans in the middle of a defense that has struggled to find a reliable sidekick for Demario Davis﻿. Alexander compiled 145 tackles in 2016 and earned a Pro Bowl bid in 2017. He hasn't played a full 16-game slate the past four years, however.

A duo of Alexander and Davis would give the Saints two sideline-to-sideline linebackers in the middle of a defense that has struggled for stretches this season. Alexander needs to stay on the field and get back to playing like his early days in Tampa to pay off for New Orleans.

The 49ers have looked to get out of Alexander's contract since after their Super Bowl run. They finally found a taker before Tuesday's trade deadline. The Niners will roll with star Fred Warner﻿, Dre Greenlaw﻿, Azeez Al-Shaair and Alonso atop their LB corps.

