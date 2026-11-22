The decision to keep Pierce off the field makes organizational sense.

After signing a $114 million contract to come back to the Colts before the start of free agency, Pierce underwent ankle/heel surgery, targeting a training camp return. Pierce was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 27 and played in Indy's first two games, totaling five catches for 72 yards on 49 snaps. But in the Colts' Week 2 loss, Pierce aggravated the heel injury and was placed on IR.

Since then, Indy has collapsed and entered fire-sale mode. General manager Chris Ballard, who signed Pierce to his massive extension, was fired in October. The Colts traded away fellow receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen and veterans Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner before the deadline. After a blowout loss to the Texans on Thursday night dropped them to 3-8, the Colts then waived quarterback Daniel Jones, who also re-signed with the Colts this offseason on a big contract.

Jones no longer has a future with the franchise, whereas Pierce will have to look to the distant future for his next snap with the Colts.

With six games left and no playoff hopes in Indianapolis, there is little to play for and little reason to push Pierce back into the lineup. Pierce has been working tirelessly in his rehab, per Rapoport, but Indy wants to avoid another aggravation.

Pierce figures to be the top receiving target for the Colts next season alongside running back Jonathan Taylor and tight end Tyler Warren. He will be one of the few building blocks on offense for the future GM. Keeping him healthy is paramount for owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon and the franchise's caretakers.

Over five seasons with the Colts since being drafted in the 2022 second round, Pierce has steadily improved. One of the league's great deep threats, he led the NFL with 21.3 and 22.3 yards per reception in 2024 and 2025. Pierce has logged 162 catches for 3,006 yards and 17 touchdowns in 66 games played.