NFL Week 11 injuries to monitor for Sunday's games
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest injury updates ahead of Week 11's Sunday games.
- READ: Week 11 injury report
INJURIES
- TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against Miami.
- DT Ed Oliver (oblique) is active for Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins.
INJURIES
- WR Ladd McConkey (back; questionable) is expected to play Sunday against the Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- DT Jalen Carter was added to the injury report Sunday with a quadriceps injury and is questionable to play against the Steelers. Carter is officially active.
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (foot) will play Sunday against the Lions, per NFL Network. Mayfield is officially active.
INJURIES
- WR Carnell Tate (shoulder; questionable) is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Tate is officially active.