Tom Jackson, a former All-Pro linebacker for the Broncos' Orange Crush defense of the 1970s and 1980s and award-winning ESPN broadcaster, died Friday at the age of 75, Denver announced on Sunday.

“The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history," the team said in a statement. “An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver. Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country."

Jackson played for the Broncos for 14 seasons from 1973-1986, leading Denver to its first Super Bowl appearance in 1977 and another in 1986. A three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, Jackson played 191 career games (177 starts) for Denver, starting for 10 seasons alongside Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar, whom Jackson enshrined into Canton in 2024.

"NFL lost a wonderful man with the passing of Tom Jackson," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Along with millions of fans, I will always remember him as a player and broadcaster, but also as a friend. He was an outstanding player whose toughness and leadership helped define an era of Broncos football.

"He brought credibility, passion and humor to everything he did, and generations of fans came to know him through his work at ESPN. Tom helped fans enjoy and better understand football, always bringing the perspective of someone who loved the game and the people who play it. More importantly, he earned the respect and friendship of players, coaches and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him."

He finished his NFL career, which began as a fourth-round pick out of Louisville in 1973, with 1,531 tackles, 44 sacks, 20 interceptions (three pick-sixes) and three fumble recoveries, per the Broncos.

Jackson parlayed his standout NFL seasons into a legendary post-playing career at ESPN, where he was featured on "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "NFL Primetime," the latter alongside Chris Berman. Jackson was a mainstay at ESPN for nearly three decades, defining the network's football coverage from 1987-2016.

“TJ’s dynamic personality, quick wit and football knowledge made him a natural for television and paved the way for a Hall of Fame broadcasting career," the Broncos said in a statement. "For generations of fans, Tom was an iconic fixture on ESPN’s 'Sunday NFL Countdown' and 'NFL Primetime,' sharing his thoughtful insight with an unmistakable sense of humor that defined an era of sports broadcasting."

Jackson entered the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 1992 and was awarded the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.