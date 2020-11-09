Buccaneers, Seahawks, Chargers headline NFL teams with concerning Week 9 losses

The loss: New Orleans Saints 38, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3





Who saw that coming?!





The Buccaneers got smacked. They got punked. The Saints marched into Tampa on Sunday night and knocked the Bucs back into the creamsicle era with a nationally televised, prime-time beatdown.





The Buccaneers looked lifeless. They looked like they were playing in quicksand all game. No tempo on offense. No resistance on defense. It was 31-0 at the half!





Tom Brady played his worst game in memory. The G.O.A.T. looked dreadful. Three picks. He wasn't close. Rob Gronkowski looked defunct, catching one ball on six targets -- and dropping a touchdown pass. The offensive line lost the battle in the trenches. Tampa's previously strong defense was shredded by Drew Brees﻿, bullied by Taysom Hill﻿.





There was a lot of discussion in recent weeks about Tampa Bay being the team to beat in the NFC. Pump the breaks on that sentiment. With a chance to make a statement on a big stage, the Buccaneers flat out embarrassed themselves. Sean Payton and the Saints deserve so much credit for taking full control of the NFC South race in astounding fashion. For Tampa, it was alarming. It was gross.