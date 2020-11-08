Around the NFL

Washington QB Kyle Allen ruled out vs. Giants after dislocating ankle 

Published: Nov 08, 2020 at 02:04 PM
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Kyle Allen's season appears to be over.

The Washington Football Team quarterback suffered a dislocated ankle against the Giants on Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the initial diagnosis. With teammates surrounding him, Allen had his leg stabilized and was carted off the field late in the first quarter. He was soon ruled out for the game.

The small fracture was relatively encouraging news after Allen looked to have possibly sustained an even more serious injury while being tackled by Giants safety Jabrill Peppers﻿, who was penalized on the play for a leg whip.

Alex Smith entered the game amid a 10-0 deficit, after Allen had completed 5 of 7 passes for 62 yards. This is Smith's second appearance since returning from a serious leg injury himself. He relieved an injured Allen in Week 5, playing the entire second half of a Week 5 loss to the Rams.

Third-string QB Dwayne Haskins has been inactive since being benched four games into the season.

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) active vs. Steelers

The Cowboys announced running back Ezekiel Elliott will be active for Sunday's clash against the undefeated Steelers. Elliott was previously listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 9 games

Ravens DE ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ suffered a calf injury and is questionable to return against the Colts. ﻿Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Pete Carroll, Seahawks agree to four-year extension

Pete Carroll isn't going anywhere. Earlier this week, the Seahawks reached an agreement on a four-year extension with Carroll that makes him among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Panthers plan to rotate series between Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is finally returning to the football field Sunday. Don't be surprised if he's not a workhorse his first game back. The Panthers are expected to rotate series between McCaffrey and Mike Davis against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland placed ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday after close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Injury roundup: Saints WR Michael Thomas good to go vs. Bucs barring setback

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) should be good to go on Sunday night vs. the Buccaneers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Ravens elevate Dez Bryant to active roster, WR eligible to play Sunday vs. Colts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Ravens elevated veteran receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad, indicating that Bryant will suit up against the Colts in Week 9.
news

Lions activate QB Matthew Stafford off reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s second stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list has ended. The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that their franchise quarterback has been activated off the list after being placed on it Wednesday.  
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) doubtful to play Monday vs. Patriots

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is down again, and he might soon be out. The Jets quarterback didn't practice Saturday and is listed as doubtful to play Monday night against the Patriots because of the injury in his throwing shoulder. 
news

Giants WR Golden Tate out vs. Washington, not traveling with team

Golden Tate is staying home this weekend. The Giants WR will not travel with the team for its Week 9 game at Washington over issues with his effort and performance, Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport report. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Sammy Watkins will miss another game. The Chiefs announced they have ruled out the receiver for Sunday against the Panthers as he continues to battle a hamstring injury. Plus, other injuries and roster moves we're tracking on Saturday.
