Washington QB Kyle Allen ruled out vs. Giants after dislocating ankle 

Kyle Allen's season appears to be over.

The Washington Football Team quarterback suffered a dislocated ankle against the Giants on Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the initial diagnosis. With teammates surrounding him, Allen had his leg stabilized and was carted off the field late in the first quarter. He was soon ruled out for the game.

The small fracture was relatively encouraging news after Allen looked to have possibly sustained an even more serious injury while being tackled by Giants safety Jabrill Peppers﻿, who was penalized on the play for a leg whip.

Alex Smith entered the game amid a 10-0 deficit, after Allen had completed 5 of 7 passes for 62 yards. This is Smith's second appearance since returning from a serious leg injury himself. He relieved an injured Allen in Week 5, playing the entire second half of a Week 5 loss to the Rams.