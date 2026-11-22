Baker Mayfield has proven once again why he can't be counted out.

The tough-as-shoe-leather quarterback will start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions on Sunday despite injuries to his foot and right thumb, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday morning. Mayfield is officially active.

Mayfield, who previously missed three games after dislocating his thumb in Week 3, needed to work through a new foot injury he suffered during a Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears that lingered through Tampa Bay's Week 10 bye.

Rapoport reported that Mayfield is dealing with a painful case of plantar fasciitis. The injury is considered a strain and results in pain mostly in the arch and under the heel, Rapoport said, adding that the injury may linger.

Mayfield missed the first practice of the week and appeared to be trending toward missing his fourth contest this season. However, he logged two limited practices thereafter and was described Friday by coach Todd Bowles as trending in the right direction despite a questionable designation.

Apparently, he’s feeling good enough to give it a go.