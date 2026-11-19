Just eight weeks remain in the NFL regular season, and by now, the front-runners have begun to distinguish themselves.

Fifteen teams own winning records, and nine of them have at least an 82 percent chance of making the postseason, according to The Athletic's playoff simulator. Others will spend the rest of the season jockeying for position but truly are long shots to make noise this winter.

Here's a look at the contenders and pretenders in each conference as they enter the second half of the season.

AFC

Buffalo Bills (8-1) -- Contenders

The Bills, led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, own the best record in the AFC and the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 31.9 points per game. They look like a lock to win yet another AFC East title and could wind up with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) -- Contenders

Patrick Mahomes is healthy and directing an offense that has regained its effectiveness and explosiveness as new pieces have settled into or grown into their roles. Backed by a rejuvenated defense, the Chiefs appear to have extended their window of contention.

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) -- Contenders

One of the league's most balanced teams, the Jaguars rank among the leaders in many offensive and defensive statistical categories and only got stronger at the trade deadline. There's not a team in the NFL that Jacksonville can't beat.

Entering the season, the Houston Texans represented Jacksonville's top competition for the AFC South title. It now appears the 3-6 Texans' defensive regression will cost them a shot at both the division and the playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) -- Contenders

Joe Burrow is playing at an all-world level, recording five straight games with at least four total touchdowns (tying Peyton Manning's record from 2004), But the Bengals have legitimate Super Bowl hopes because of the level of offensive and defensive line play.

Improved pass protection has made Burrow more effective, and the support of a defense that has made significant strides in pass rushing, run stopping and in the red zone has eased pressure on the offense as well.

Denver Broncos (7-2) -- Pretenders

Denver has pulled out a lot of close victories and has quality wins over Jacksonville (Week 2) and Kansas City (Week 8). However, depth issues and a poor running game will likely cost the Broncos in the postseason against AFC heavyweights.

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) -- Pretenders

The Steelers have a solid team, but there are fatal flaws, including deficiencies at wide receiver and cornerback. Pittsburgh will struggle to win shootouts against quality teams because of an inability to slow explosive foes and keep up with them.

Cleveland Browns (6-4) -- Pretenders

Give first-year coach Todd Monken a lot of credit for taking an undesirable job and making the Browns competitive. He gets the most out of his players, and they fight for him. All six victories have come either by fourth-quarter comebacks or game-winning drives, but the magic may run out against elite teams because of an offense that ranks 27th in scoring, averaging 18.8 points per game.

New England Patriots (5-5) -- Pretenders

Even before Drake Maye's injury, the Patriots found themselves on a rocky path this season. A tough schedule, key injuries, turnover woes and defensive regression have all combined to hinder New England's effectiveness this season, and a dramatic drop-off is seemingly coming.

NFC

San Francisco 49ers (8-1) -- Contenders

Owners of the NFC's best record, the 49ers have weathered all kinds of storms: demanding travel assignments, injuries to key players, growing pains while implementing a new defense -- the list goes on. And yet, they haven't flinched.

Kyle Shanahan's team ranks No. 1 in total offense (399.8 yards per game) and narrowly trails the Bills in scoring (31.2 points per game). The Niners also boast a strong defense, holding foes to 308.2 yards and 21.8 points per game. Vegas likes the 49ers and Bills as the most likely Super Bowl matchup.

Detroit Lions (7-2) -- Contenders

A dynamic offense leads the way, and a once-shaky defense has steadily improved. Winners of five straight, Dan Campbell's team holds the longest winning streak in the NFC and is tied with Buffalo, Cincinnati and Denver for the longest in the NFL. Statement wins over the Vikings and Packers have Detroit squarely in the NFC North title mix.

Minnesota Vikings (7-2) -- Contenders

The Vikings opened the season 6-0 behind a historically good defense. Offensive struggles held them back, but the Kirk Cousins trade should translate into a dramatic spike in production. Minnesota now ranks among the most balanced teams in the NFL.

Chicago Bears (7-2) -- Contenders

Ben Johnson's offensive wizardry creates nightmares for every opponent his team faces, and quarterback Caleb Williams continues to make significant strides. Offseason and in-season moves have turned Chicago's defense into a highly disruptive unit. If not for an early-season hamstring injury to Williams, the Bears' record may be more impressive than it already is.

Seattle Seahawks (6-4) -- Contenders

The defending champions have dealt with an injury to quarterback Sam Darnold and have endured growing pains while replacing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, but they remain a threat thanks to virtually unstoppable wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a fierce defense. Seattle has a tough second-half stretch, but it could once again go on a late-season run.

Green Bay Packers (6-4) -- Contenders

After a rocky start, the Packers climbed into the upper echelon of the league using an explosive passing attack and an aggressive, turnover-generating defense. However, Green Bay finds itself in last place in an elite NFC North.

The Packers have a monumental road game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve. The winner will build meaningful momentum in the playoff race.

Los Angeles Rams (6-4) -- TBD

Can you be a contender while on shaky footing? The Rams hope the answer is yes. The injury bug has complicated their quest for a Super Bowl. They still have the star power and coaching staff needed to weather adversity, but a lot has to go right for Sean McVay's team's fortunes to change for the better.

The next couple of weeks could make or break this team. If the Rams can beat the Packers next week and get healthy in time for a mid-December stretch run, they could be a scary matchup this postseason.

New York Giants (5-3-1) -- Pretenders

John Harbaugh's team has definitely exceeded expectations. But the sad state of the NFC East -- where injuries plague the Philadelphia Eagles, displays of late-game ineptitude hobble the Washington Commanders and defensive incompetence derails the Dallas Cowboys -- has helped the Giants.

They rank fifth in total defense, but offensive inconsistency with quarterback J.J. McCarthy will doom this team against quality foes.

Whoever wins the NFC South -- Pretenders

This could wind up being another year where the division winner doesn't even have a winning record. The Carolina Panthers currently lead the way at 4-5, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at 3-6 and the Atlanta Falcons at 3-7. Carolina made the playoffs with an 8-9 record last season and did make the Rams sweat in the wild-card round, but chances of a meaningful playoff run feel bleak for any of these clubs.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.