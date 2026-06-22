Bengals coach Zac Taylor echoes Joe Burrow's optimistic outlook as training camp approaches

Optimism season is upon us, and it's in surplus in Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow recently compared this Bengals team to his legendary, National Championship-winning LSU squad from 2019. His coach, Zac Taylor, followed up with his own sunny outlook after his team closed minicamp.

"We've gotten everything we want to get done," Taylor said last week, via the Dayton Daily News. "We got all the installs in. I thought the guys did a great job getting the work in off the field since really late April when we started meeting and lifting and then all the field work we've done in May and June. We accomplished everything we set out to accomplish. I thought the coaches have utilized every minute we're on the field. I thought they did a great job with the practice plans and the reps, so I just felt like we were in a good space and ended on a high note. Let these guys come back in late July."

There's reason to feel good. Continuity reigns with the Bengals, who return the same collection of key playmakers on the offensive side along with Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. Evidently pleased by the Bengals' offseason activity -- which included trading for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and signing veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook -- Burrow has shifted away from his open but vague messaging regarding his future in Cincinnati.

After trudging through Trey Hendrickson's prolonged holdout last summer, the Bengals don't have issues in that department this time around, either.