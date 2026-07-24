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NFL news roundup: Panthers place Nic Scourton (torn ACL) on injured reserve, sign UFL star Cam Gill

Published: Jul 24, 2026 at 10:15 AM Updated: Jul 24, 2026 at 01:07 PM
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Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • G Robert Hunt sat out Friday's practice with back tightness, coach Dave Canales said.
  • OLB Nic Scourton (knee) was placed on season-ending injured reserve Friday. Scourton suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's practice, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe reported.
  • CB Mike Jackson sat out Friday's practice with back tightness, Canales said.


SIGNINGS

  • OT Derrell Bailey
  • OLB Cam Gill signed with Carolina on Friday. Gill played 10 games for the Panthers in 2024, totaling 22 tackles. He was most recently the UFL Defensive Player of the Year while with the Louisville Kings.


ROSTER CUTS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

INJURIES

  • LB Brenden Schooler will start training camp on the active/non-football injury list, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.


OTHER NEWS

  • LB Gabe Jacas did not report to camp, Vrabel told reporters. Jacas, New England's second-round pick, has not signed his rookie contract.
  • CB Christian Gonzalez reported to camp as he seeks a new contract, Vrabel said. Gonzalez is expected to participate in practice as negotiations are "ongoing."
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

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