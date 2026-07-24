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Saquon Barkley, NFL players react to LeBron James joining Philadelphia: 'Welcome to the city!'

Published: Jul 24, 2026 at 12:44 PM
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Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

LeBron James' decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers shook up the sports world on Friday, inspiring reactions from the NBA legend's fellow athletes, including in the NFL.

Eagles teammates Saquon Barkley and Lane Johnson were especially excited to welcome James to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

"Welcome to the city!" Barkley posted on X, tagging James. "Let me know when you tryna tee it up."

Barkley's invitation comes two weeks after the star running back told reporters his pitch to bring James to the City of Brotherly Love.

"I think it is one of the greatest sports towns in the world," Barkley said at the time. "If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you'd be remembered forever."

It appears James picked up what Barkley was putting down.

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While the Eagles have hoisted two Lombardi Trophies in the last decade, the 76ers have not won a NBA title since 1983. Like Barkley, who led Philly to victory in Super Bowl LIX, James, 41, is a proven champion, winning four titles with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Is another championship in the cards for Barkley and James in 2026-27?

Here's a sampling of the NFL reaction to James' move to Philly:

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