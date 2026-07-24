Saquon Barkley, NFL players react to LeBron James joining Philadelphia: 'Welcome to the city!'

LeBron James' decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers shook up the sports world on Friday, inspiring reactions from the NBA legend's fellow athletes, including in the NFL.

Eagles teammates Saquon Barkley and Lane Johnson were especially excited to welcome James to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

"Welcome to the city!" Barkley posted on X, tagging James. "Let me know when you tryna tee it up."

Barkley's invitation comes two weeks after the star running back told reporters his pitch to bring James to the City of Brotherly Love.

"I think it is one of the greatest sports towns in the world," Barkley said at the time. "If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you'd be remembered forever."