Eagles coach Nick Sirianni not worried about putting inexperienced Sean Mannion in charge of offense

The Eagles have been boom or bust at the OC spot. Shane Steichen joined Sirianni in Year 1 and left for a head coaching gig after Year 2. Since then, it's been one-and-dones at the position. Brian Johnson bombed; Kellen Moore was hired in New Orleans after a single Super Bowl campaign; and Kevin Patullo cratered last season. Now it's on Mannion to sprint in his first shot at play-calling.

Despite glowing remarks from coaches and players alike, it's impossible to know how Mannion will do until the fire is really lit. Training camp will be a testing ground not just for the players learning the new offense, but for Mannion as well, as Sirianni plans to keep the new OC on his toes.

"My job is to make sure I put him in as many scenarios as I possibly can to help him go through that," Sirianni said. "And you can change how training camp goes. I've done some different things in OTAs, as far as putting him in these scenarios of some situations that maybe I would have told Kellen about, or maybe I would have told Shane about. 'Hey, Shane, we're going to do third-and-12 from the minus-3 today. Make sure you're ready.' And sometimes you tell him, and sometimes what we've been doing is kind of a pop quiz. So he has to have a call sheet ready and go from there."