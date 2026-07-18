Eagles WR Makai Lemon is 'feeling great' ahead of camp, eager to learn from offense's many veterans

Lemon is a key figure in the Eagles' biggest storyline heading into the 2026 season: How will they adjust offensively after trading A.J. Brown?

Filling the void left by Brown, a 1,000-yard receiver in all four of his seasons with Philly, won't be easy.

Luckily, Lemon isn't expected to do it alone, nor does he even profile as a one-to-one replacement for the three-time Pro Bowler. While Brown stands at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds with a proven knack for imposing his will on cornerbacks, the Eagles' rookie wideout is two inches shorter and 34 pounds lighter. Lemon excels in the slot using well-developed route-running and sticky hands, which he put on display while collecting 1,156 yards and 11 scores on 79 receptions in his final year at USC.

The amount of able contributors should ease some of the initial pressure on Lemon, and Philadelphia's heavy veteran presence on offense will also lessen the young wide receiver's learning curve.

No matter where Lemon looks in the meeting room or lined up at practice, there will be battle-hardened players to provide him with guidance. From Smith and Goedert to Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, former Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley and six-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson, the knowledge of what it takes to succeed runs deep on the roster.

That can only be a good thing for Lemon, who has been welcomed into the brain trust and is eager to build on lessons already learned once camp is underway.