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Eagles WR Makai Lemon is 'feeling great' ahead of camp, eager to learn from offense's many veterans

Published: Jul 18, 2026 at 01:46 PM
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Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon expects to be good to go when rookies and veterans report together to Philadelphia's training camp on July 28.

Lemon, who wasn't able to practice during the team's mandatory minicamp in June due to a hamstring injury, told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday that he is "feeling great" and will be "100 percent" ready come Philly's first practice.

He'll still need to get the official go-ahead from trainers, but the No. 20 overall pick getting a full preseason to prepare for his rookie season is integral to the Eagles as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign that ended in the Wild Card Round.

For his part, Lemon was hard at work in recent months to ensure he can make an impact as quickly as possible, regardless of if he was on the field or tending to an injury.

"Working on my craft, just trying to get the playbook down," Lemon said of his offseason. "Just making sure I'm ready so when I go out there, it's lights out."

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Lemon is a key figure in the Eagles' biggest storyline heading into the 2026 season: How will they adjust offensively after trading A.J. Brown?

Filling the void left by Brown, a 1,000-yard receiver in all four of his seasons with Philly, won't be easy.

Luckily, Lemon isn't expected to do it alone, nor does he even profile as a one-to-one replacement for the three-time Pro Bowler. While Brown stands at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds with a proven knack for imposing his will on cornerbacks, the Eagles' rookie wideout is two inches shorter and 34 pounds lighter. Lemon excels in the slot using well-developed route-running and sticky hands, which he put on display while collecting 1,156 yards and 11 scores on 79 receptions in his final year at USC.

Dontayvion Wicks, acquired in an April trade from the Packers, free-agent signee Marquise Brown and '26 second-round tight end Eli Stowers were also brought in to help the usual suspects -- DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert -- lift the passing operation as a collective.

The amount of able contributors should ease some of the initial pressure on Lemon, and Philadelphia's heavy veteran presence on offense will also lessen the young wide receiver's learning curve.

No matter where Lemon looks in the meeting room or lined up at practice, there will be battle-hardened players to provide him with guidance. From Smith and Goedert to Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, former Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley and six-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson, the knowledge of what it takes to succeed runs deep on the roster.

That can only be a good thing for Lemon, who has been welcomed into the brain trust and is eager to build on lessons already learned once camp is underway.

"They had open arms for me," Lemon said. "A lot of veteran guys in my room. I'm just there to learn from them. Soak up any information I can. I'm ready for the season to ride out with them boys, man."

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