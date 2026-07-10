Saquon Barkley pitches LeBron James on bringing title to Philadelphia: 'You'd be remembered forever'

During his youth football camp at Haddonfield High School in New Jersey, Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley was asked for his pitch to LeBron to join him in Philly.

"I think it is one of the greatest sports towns in the world," Barkley said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I know (New York Knicks forward) Josh Hart said the opposite. I saw that today on Twitter. But I have to disagree with him. If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you'd be remembered forever."

Barkley knows a thing or two about immediately being a difference maker in Philly. The former New York Giants star joined the Eagles in 2024 and led them to the Super Bowl with a 2,005-yard season, which culminated in the second Lombardi lifting in franchise history.