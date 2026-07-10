Saquon Barkley pitches LeBron James on bringing title to Philadelphia: 'You'd be remembered forever'

It's July 10, meaning most of the sporting world is discussing the World Cup, MLB or NBA free agency, while we wait for the NFL to return in full force for training camp at the end of the month.
With that in mind, we have a crossover headline.
NBA superstar LeBron James announced last month he will not return to the Los Angeles Lakers, setting off a string of queries about the possibility that the 41-year-old could join any of the 29 other clubs. Recent rumors have suggested that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to land the sport's all-time leading scorer.
The 76ers entering the chat has led to buzz in the City of Brotherly Love, which last saw its club lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 1983.
During his youth football camp at Haddonfield High School in New Jersey, Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley was asked for his pitch to LeBron to join him in Philly.
"I think it is one of the greatest sports towns in the world," Barkley said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I know (New York Knicks forward) Josh Hart said the opposite. I saw that today on Twitter. But I have to disagree with him. If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you'd be remembered forever."
Barkley knows a thing or two about immediately being a difference maker in Philly. The former New York Giants star joined the Eagles in 2024 and led them to the Super Bowl with a 2,005-yard season, which culminated in the second Lombardi lifting in franchise history.
James has won four career NBA championships, two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cavs and one with the Lakers.