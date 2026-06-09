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Nick Sirianni says Eagles had 'good run' with A.J. Brown; HC excited about WR group

Published: Jun 09, 2026 at 02:26 PM
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Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Nick Sirianni is ready to close the book on A.J. Brown.

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach was asked on Tuesday about his former receiver who was traded to the New England Patriots last week, and Sirianni tried his best to highlight the positives and look to the future.

"I would say that it was a lot of good years," Sirianni said when asked about Brown's time in Philadelphia. "Done a lot of good things with A.J. here. Two times in the Super Bowl. I think he was All-Pro multiple times. Pro Bowl multiple times. I would say it was a good run."

Sirianni said he and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman were in lockstep on moving Brown, which netted the Eagles two draft picks, including a first-rounder in 2028.

"Howie and I discuss everything as you know," Sirianni said. "… So many things that (Brown) did that (were) good for our football team and always will wish him the best of luck.

"This is a team game. … In every decision that I make and the decisions that Howie makes, we talk to each other about it."

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Sirianni said he's "really excited about that room" and believes DeVonta Smith will "get extra opportunities that he worked so hard" for with Brown now gone. The Eagles also traded up in Round 1 to select USC's Makai Lemon, who figures to play early and extensively.

"Really excited about Makai and where he is this offseason," Sirianni said. "Just his ability to catch the football, his toughness, I think that's a great addition to that room."

Siranni also singled out Dontayvion Wicks, who was traded from Green Bay, saying that Wicks has "some Keenan Allen to his game." He is also excited to coach Marquise Brown and Elijah Moore, who have "unique skillsets," according to Sirianni.

Whatever bad blood there might have been with Brown, Sirianni chose to look past it and focus on the positives that came out of his time with the Eagles and what the trade and other moves helped them set up for the future.

"Again, a lot of good things have happened," Sirianni said, "and (I'm) really excited about that room."

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