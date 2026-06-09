Nick Sirianni says Eagles had 'good run' with A.J. Brown; HC excited about WR group

Nick Sirianni is ready to close the book on A.J. Brown.

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach was asked on Tuesday about his former receiver who was traded to the New England Patriots last week, and Sirianni tried his best to highlight the positives and look to the future.

"I would say that it was a lot of good years," Sirianni said when asked about Brown's time in Philadelphia. "Done a lot of good things with A.J. here. Two times in the Super Bowl. I think he was All-Pro multiple times. Pro Bowl multiple times. I would say it was a good run."

Sirianni said he and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman were in lockstep on moving Brown, which netted the Eagles two draft picks, including a first-rounder in 2028.

"Howie and I discuss everything as you know," Sirianni said. "… So many things that (Brown) did that (were) good for our football team and always will wish him the best of luck.