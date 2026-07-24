 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) fully cleared to participate in training camp

Published: Jul 24, 2026 at 04:09 PM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Patrick Mahomes has motored past an important checkpoint in his return from last year's season-ending knee injury on the final Friday before the Chiefs' veterans report to training camp.

The superstar quarterback has been fully cleared to participate in training camp, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday.

"It was always the goal to be able to practice when we got to training camp, so we kind of hit that next step, and now it's going to be about building and keep getting better and better so that whenever the regular season comes along I can try to be available and ready to play," Mahomes said.

Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL tear late in Kansas City's Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a loss that also officially eliminated K.C. from the playoffs for the first time in the Mahomes era.

Related Links

Mahomes promptly underwent surgery with the goal of recovering and rehabbing quickly enough to return in time for the start of the 2026 season. With reigning AFC West champion Denver on the schedule for Week 1 on Sept. 14, Mahomes has zeroed in on the season opener as a game he couldn't afford to miss.

"I don't want to miss that game [against the Broncos] because that's the team that won the division while we were gone and you want to be out there and ready to go with your teammates," Mahomes previously said in a mid-July interview with Yahoo! Sports. "I'll give every single thing I can to be out there Week 1."

Judging by Friday's news, Mahomes' efforts have paid off. He still has more than a month to get acclimated to the speed and daily physical toll of the game, and as Reid noted, the Chiefs will "just take it day by day and see how he does."

"It's a long process," Mahomes explained. "I remember sitting on the table and watching us play those last few games, how much it hurt me, but I knew that if I continued to work I could be at this spot where I can get cleared for practice. Now I'm trying just get to that spot where I'm cleared to play in the regular season in that first week."

Kansas City will need to continue operating with caution while working Mahomes back into action, but even with the relative uncertainty that comes with a path back to the field following an ACL surgery, Friday's news is still a boon for the Chiefs, who are attempting to rinse away last season's disappointment. The good news didn't stop there, either: receiver Rashee Rice (knee) was also fully cleared to participate in training camp.

"I'm optimistic and I know he is," Reid said of Mahomes. "He's extremely optimistic. But I think you've got to see how things go. Let's just see where we're at and not make any predictions or anything else. Take it day by day and see where it goes."

Related Content

news

Saquon Barkley, NFL players react to LeBron James joining Philadelphia: 'Welcome to the city!'

LeBron James' decision to join the 76ers shook up the sports world on Friday. Eagles teammates Saquon Barkley and Lane Johnson were especially excited to welcome James to Philadelphia.

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins working with Patriots coaching staff at training camp

DeAndre Hopkins is dipping his toe in the coaching waters. The former Pro Bowl receiver is visiting the New England Patriots this week to get a feel for the coaching world, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday

news

'NFL Top 100' countdown continues: Who are contenders for No. 1 spot?

It's the 16th straight year in which current NFL players have voted to determine the top 100 players in the game today. Halfway through the countdown, one question is increasingly coming to the fore: Who are the contenders for the No. 1 spot?

news

NFL news roundup: Panthers place Nic Scourton (torn ACL) on injured reserve, sign UFL star Cam Gill

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 60-51: Bears' Caleb Williams debuts after breakout sophomore season

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Giants WR Malik Nabers not expected to be placed on PUP list to start training camp

Big Blue placed three players on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday, but Malik Nabers was not among them. The star receiver is not expected to be placed on the PUP list, per multiple reports.

news

Panthers coach Dave Canales: RB Jonathon Brooks 'looks like the guy that I remember'

Running back Jonathon Brooks has suffered repeated knee injuries that have relegated him to just nine carries in the first two years of his career.

news

Jesse Minter on Lamar Jackson's Top 100 plunge: May not be one NFL player better than Ravens QB

Lamar Jackson fell 67 spots on the NFL's annual Top 100 list from No. 2 to No. 69 after a down 2025 campaign.

news

Rams unveil Fearsome White, Classic Sol alternate uniforms ahead of 2026 NFL season

Los Angeles revealed two new alternate uniforms inspired by the franchise's storied history on Thursday night: Fearsome White and Classic Sol.

news

Raiders sign 2026 No. 1 overall pick QB Fernando Mendoza to rookie contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed 2026 No. 1 overall pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza to his rookie contract.

news

NFL news roundup: Panthers LB Nic Scourton suffers torn ACL in team's first training camp practice

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.