Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) fully cleared to participate in training camp

Mahomes promptly underwent surgery with the goal of recovering and rehabbing quickly enough to return in time for the start of the 2026 season. With reigning AFC West champion Denver on the schedule for Week 1 on Sept. 14, Mahomes has zeroed in on the season opener as a game he couldn't afford to miss.

"I don't want to miss that game [against the Broncos] because that's the team that won the division while we were gone and you want to be out there and ready to go with your teammates," Mahomes previously said in a mid-July interview with Yahoo! Sports. "I'll give every single thing I can to be out there Week 1."

Judging by Friday's news, Mahomes' efforts have paid off. He still has more than a month to get acclimated to the speed and daily physical toll of the game, and as Reid noted, the Chiefs will "just take it day by day and see how he does."

"It's a long process," Mahomes explained. "I remember sitting on the table and watching us play those last few games, how much it hurt me, but I knew that if I continued to work I could be at this spot where I can get cleared for practice. Now I'm trying just get to that spot where I'm cleared to play in the regular season in that first week."

Kansas City will need to continue operating with caution while working Mahomes back into action, but even with the relative uncertainty that comes with a path back to the field following an ACL surgery, Friday's news is still a boon for the Chiefs, who are attempting to rinse away last season's disappointment. The good news didn't stop there, either: receiver Rashee Rice (knee) was also fully cleared to participate in training camp.