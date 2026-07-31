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T.J. Watt embraces 'moving all around' in Steelers' new defense

Published: Jul 31, 2026 at 08:29 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

After 19 years under Mike Tomlin, the first coaching change in Pittsburgh since 2007 comes with some transformations under Mike McCarthy.

One apparent adjustment on defense under coordinator Patrick Graham is the plan to play T.J. Watt on both sides of the formation in 2026.

While moving Watt around has been a conversation seemingly every offseason -- akin to the "RB will take more snaps at WR" storylines -- it appears this time around the Steelers are putting it into practice. Per Bob Labriola of the team’s official website, Watt played on both sides of the formation in Thursday's practice.

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The plan makes plenty of sense, given the Steelers' ability to rotate high-end pass rushers with Watt, Alex Highsmith and newly paid Nick Herbig, as well as second-year rusher Jack Sawyer.

"Very dynamic, very elite group," Watt said of the edge group. "I think you're going to see us moving all around. I know I say it every year, but I think you're truly going to see us moving all around this year. It's a better problem to have when you have guys who are really capable to aﬀect the game in any area. I think that if we do things that we really set out to do in this training camp and get this thing like a well-oiled machine with us three, it'll be special.

"I'm just trying to be open-minded, just trying to do anything to aﬀect [the opposing offense] whether it's how they are doing protection schemes, how they're running the ball. Wherever I can move around or just knock down inside, be able to allow Herbig to come outside, whatever it takes to win football games, whatever it takes to mess up the oﬀensive scheme, I'm willing to do."

Of Watt's 879 defensive line snaps in 2025, he played all but 10 on the left side, per Pro Football Focus.

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