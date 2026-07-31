The receiver room in Foxborough is crowded with Brown, Doubs, Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Demario Douglas and Efton Chism III all worthy of snaps. While retaining seven WRs is possible, especially if the Pats keep just two tight ends on their initial 53-man receiver, it’s not the norm.

Coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged that New England could be willing to trade a receiver, especially if the alternative is cutting a quality player.

“I love having depth, but I would say that we’re always going to try to look to improve, whether that’s by adding draft capital, obtaining a player or keeping the guys we have,” Vrabel said. “We want to try to provide competition throughout the roster at each position. I think that’s something that’s critical. I think that’s what good teams do every year, year in and year out, that they’re making the roster as competitive as possible.”

If a trade goes down, it could happen during final cuts, on Aug. 30, as teams evaluate the final roster spots.

Thus far, Boutte has received rave reviews as a playmaker from the beat writers early in camp. The 24-year-old skipped voluntary workouts during the spring, with his contract and roster position in question. When he’s on the field, the wideout has flashed. The trade discussions haven’t hindered his determination to make the most of his contract season.

“It’s a lot of chatter, whether it’s online or in person,” Boutte said. “I think when we step in the building, we try not to let the noise distract you. On the field, I don’t think about it. The whole time I’m at work, I don’t think about it. I’m just where my feet are.”

If Boutte continues to impress, he could become a more enticing trade piece for a WR-needy club or could force the Pats to get him on the field come September. Either way, the fourth-year pro having a standout camp is good news for New England.