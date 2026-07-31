PATS WR ADDRESSES TRADE RUMORS: 'MY FEET ARE HERE TODAY'PATRIOTS WR KAYSHON BOUTTE ADDRESSES TRADE RUMORS: 'MY FEET ARE HERE TODAY'
New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte lays out to reel in a 32-yard one-handed touchdown catch to put the Patriots up 27-16 against the Houston Texans.
Seemingly from the moment the A.J. Brown news bubbled in early spring, New England Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte has been the subject of trade rumors. Viewed as the odd man out following the additions of Brown and Romeo Doubs, Boutte hasn’t ignored the noise.
“We all hear a lot of the stuff that’s going on,” Boutte said Thursday, via Boston.com. “I think my main focus is just that I’m here today. My feet are here today. If I’m somewhere else next week, the week after, that’s kind of what it is. That’s the business. But I’m taking every day, day by day, not thinking about what’s next.”
Boutte is coming off his best season, snagging 33 catches for 551 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 14 games. Entering a contract year, he’s viewed as a piece the Pats could move for a future draft pick given that he’s likely not sticking around long-term.
“Truth be told, I think if you were in a contract year at your reporting job, you would want that to be your best year,” Boutte said of playing for a new deal next season. “Whatever that looks like for me, we’ll look at all our options and see.”
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The receiver room in Foxborough is crowded with Brown, Doubs, Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Demario Douglas and Efton Chism III all worthy of snaps. While retaining seven WRs is possible, especially if the Pats keep just two tight ends on their initial 53-man receiver, it’s not the norm.
Coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged that New England could be willing to trade a receiver, especially if the alternative is cutting a quality player.
“I love having depth, but I would say that we’re always going to try to look to improve, whether that’s by adding draft capital, obtaining a player or keeping the guys we have,” Vrabel said. “We want to try to provide competition throughout the roster at each position. I think that’s something that’s critical. I think that’s what good teams do every year, year in and year out, that they’re making the roster as competitive as possible.”
If a trade goes down, it could happen during final cuts, on Aug. 30, as teams evaluate the final roster spots.
Thus far, Boutte has received rave reviews as a playmaker from the beat writers early in camp. The 24-year-old skipped voluntary workouts during the spring, with his contract and roster position in question. When he’s on the field, the wideout has flashed. The trade discussions haven’t hindered his determination to make the most of his contract season.
“It’s a lot of chatter, whether it’s online or in person,” Boutte said. “I think when we step in the building, we try not to let the noise distract you. On the field, I don’t think about it. The whole time I’m at work, I don’t think about it. I’m just where my feet are.”
If Boutte continues to impress, he could become a more enticing trade piece for a WR-needy club or could force the Pats to get him on the field come September. Either way, the fourth-year pro having a standout camp is good news for New England.