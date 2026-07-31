NEWS ROUNDUP: LATEST SIGNINGS, CUTS, INJURY UPDATESNFL NEWS ROUNDUP: THREE-TIME PRO BOWL OL ANDRUS PEAT RETIRES; PACKERS' TUCKER KRAFT PRACTICES
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INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa said that his back tightness flared up last week, leading to him missing Wednesday's practice. Tagovailoa, who participated in individual drills Friday, said he isn't sure when he will be fully back at practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tagovailoa is "getting better every day."
INJURIES
- LB Adisa Isaac (elbow) activated from physically unable to perform list
- CB Bilhal Kone activated from PUP list
SIGNINGS
- CB D.J. Miller
ROSTER CUTS
- S Wande Owens
OTHER NEWS
- HC Todd Monken told reporters that QB Deshaun Watson would work with the first-team offense on Friday as the Browns continue to alternate days with the first-team between Watson and Shedeur Sanders.
- TE Harold Fannin Jr. was absent from practice due to a personal matter, per The Athletic.
SIGNINGS
- TE Anthony Firkser
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Zach Horton
INJURIES
- DT Alim McNeill (neck) left Friday's practice early.
- LB Jimmy Rolder (leg) left practice early.
INJURIES
- TE Tucker Kraft (knee) was activated off the team's PUP list and will participate in practice, per HC Matt LaFleur. Kraft tore his ACL in Week 9 of last season.
INJURIES
- LB CJ Allen (calf) activated from physically unable to perform list
SIGNINGS
- RB Roydell Williams
INJURIES
- LB Ashton Gillotte left Friday's practice with a hamstring strain, per coach Andy Reid.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Otis Reese
RETIREMENTS
- Former Saints OL Andrus Peat, who made three Pro Bowl teams over his nine seasons withe Saints, announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 total seasons. New Orleans selected Peat with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 draft and he would go on to earn Pro Bowl spots in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons. Peat finished his career with the Raiders (2024) and Steelers (2025).
SIGNINGS
- WR Trenton Irwin
- TE Josiah Deguara
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Tanner McLachlan waived with injury designation
- CB Derrick Canteen
INJURIES
- DT Alfred Collins (shoulder) activated from physically unable to perform list