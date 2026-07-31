Tyler Allgeier on Cardinals drafting fellow RB Jeremiyah Love: 'No point in being a jerk about it'

Allgeier, who fit into a big-back, short-yardage role in Atlanta and earned the trust of the coaching staff to close out games, said coach Mike LaFleur has been open about the plan with the entire backfield.

"There was really good communication (with LaFleur), which I can respect, because head coaches or anyone doesn't have to do that," Allgeier said. "I knew what I was getting into, and we're here now deep into camp. We're splitting (time) and it is great competition right now."

While Love, a dual-threat game-breaker, is expected to take on the largest role, Allgeier and Conner won't be forgotten. The experience with Robinson will help Allgeier manage the committee mentality.