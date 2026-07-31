Deebo Samuel is heading back to The Bay.

Samuel is signing a one-year, $7 million deal to re-join the San Fransisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

Samuel was a 2019 NFL Draft second-round choice of the 49ers and starred for the club though the 2024 season before joining the Washington Commanders last year.

With the 49ers dealing with an injury to Ricky Pearsall, bringing Samuel back made sense.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.