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Chiefs unveil renderings for new Kansas stadium set to open in 2031

Published: Jul 22, 2026 at 11:43 AM
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Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Chiefs' new home is taking shape.

Kansas City released initial renderings Wednesday for its new enclosed stadium set to open in 2031.

"Today we are excited to show Chiefs Kingdom a first look at our new home," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a statement. "From the beginning, our goal has been to build something that improved the gameday experience for every single fan. This new stadium will do just that.

"It's spectacular. It honors the rich legacy of this franchise while setting a bold course for the future of Chiefs Kingdom.

"While we're still finalizing many of the details, there are a few things we know for sure: it will hold 70,000 fans, it will still be the best place in the world to tailgate, and the whole building will be built for noise."

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The $3 billion stadium, which will be built on the Kansas side of the Missouri-Kansas border, will feature a fully enclosed, translucent roof but maintain the shape of Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs have played their games since 1972. It's expected to have a capacity of approximately 70,000 spectators and account for more than 20,000 parking spots.

Outside the stadium, there will be a Lamar Hunt statue, honoring the Chiefs' patriarch, an enlarged Hall of Honor and an expanded team store.

Alongside the release of the renderings, the Chiefs announced that the franchise selected Kansas City-based MANICA as the lead design architect and Kansas City-based sports architecture firm HNTB as the architect of record (AOR) for the project.

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