New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension that is worth up to $132 million, ESPN reported on Thursday.

The deal includes $90 million guaranteed.

The Saints later announced they had agreed to a multiyear extension with Olave.

Olave's good news was expected, as the wide receiver noted during organized team activities that he was anticipating an extension and was hopeful it would be worked out prior to training camp. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis also expressed optimism a deal would get done earlier this week.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Olave attended voluntary organized team activities and reported to training camp on time, but didn't take part in drills initially this week. That's likely to change now.

Olave's new deal comes following those to fellow '22 first-round wide receivers Garrett Wilson(No. 10 overall) with the New York Jets, Jameson Williams(No. 12) with the Detroit Lions and Drake London(No. 8) with the Falcons. The latter was worked out on June 2, with New Orleans' archrival Atlanta perhaps inadvertently -- or not -- driving up the price for Olave, the No. 11 overall pick in 2022.

Following his sensational showing last season, Olave has solidified himself as a crucial component in the Saints’ plans for the future, a notion underscored by his second career contract.