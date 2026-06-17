Joe Burrow sees similarities between 2026 Bengals, 2019 LSU title team: 'So much greatness' to achieve

"This is a lot of urgency, a lot of urgency this year, certainly," the Bengals QB said. "We have everything we need. We're deep at just about every single position on the team. We've talked in the locker room this year about in years past, you wonder who's going to make the team, and it was top-heavy, and you wonder about the bottom guys. This year, it's guys that were once that top level, they're on the team for sure now, [but] there's a lot of competition at those spots on the 53, 54, 55, at the end of that list. This is the first year that that is really the case in my opinion. It's an exciting place to be when you have too many good players."