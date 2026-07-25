NFL news roundup: Commanders place DEs Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise on PUP list

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Derrell Bailey was waived.
- LB Jared Bartlett was waived.
- DB Mike Reid was waived.
INJURIES
- TE John Michael Gyllenborg was placed on the physically unable to perform list.
- DT Omarr Norman-Lott was placed on the PUP list.
INJURIES
- DE Dorance Armstrong was placed on the physically unable to perform list.
- DE Deatrich Wise was placed on the PUP list.
- CB Trey Amos was placed on the PUP list.
- CB Fred Davis was placed on the non-football illness list.