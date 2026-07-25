Robert Kraft: Patriots have offered Christian Gonzalez largest contract in franchise history

That would mean, according to Kraft, the deal the two sides are working on exceeds $31 million in average annual salary.

Gonzalez, the No. 17 overall pick of the 2023 draft, is under contract for another two years after the Pats exercised his fifth-year rookie option this offseason, but both he and New England are interested in making a longer-term commitment.

The Pro Bowler said as much following the season, his first as a Pro Bowler for a Patriots team that thwarted all expectations to reach the Super Bowl.

Gonzalez has also taken all the right steps to keep his preparation for the 2026 season on schedule. The young superstar reported to training camp Friday, and on Saturday fully participated in practice, per local reporters.