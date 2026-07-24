'NFL Top 100' countdown continues: Who are contenders for No. 1 spot?

It's unlikely Barkley will repeat as No. 1 after such a drop-off from his 2,000-yard 2024 season.

Lamar Jackson is already out of the running after his controversial No. 69 slotting.

After the Chiefs failed to make the playoffs, it would be stunning to see Patrick Mahomes take the top spot again -- and even more shocking if it were the Steelers' Aaron Rodgers, who led his squad to the playoffs but put up paltry numbers in comparison to seasons past when he lit up the league.

Barkley, Tyreek Hill, Jackson, Mahomes and Rodgers are the only past No. 1s who were active last season, so it seems all the more likely a new top dog will be crowned. Therefore, it's also safe to say Mahomes, a two-time recipient, and Tom Brady, an incredible four-time No. 1 choice, will remain the only players to have been voted as the NFL's best on multiple occasions.

So, who will it be?

Since its inception in 2011, the Top 100 has seen a quarterback voted the top-ranked player 10 of 15 times.

In 2024, it was the Dolphins' Hill who was voted No. 1 by his NFL brethren, becoming the first wide receiver to garner the honor.

There have been two running backs to take the No. 1 spot: Adrian Peterson with the Vikings in 2013 and Barkley last year.

And only two defensive players have ever been No. 1: J.J. Watt with the Texans in 2015 and Aaron Donald with the Rams in 2019.