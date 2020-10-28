Alvin Kamara, Deebo Samuel, Chase Claypool headline top 10 YAC monsters

Yards after catch (YAC): 448 in 6 games

Yards after catch over expectation (YACOE): +128

YACOE per reception: +2.8





Most running backs with any receiving yards of significance end up artificially high in YAC rankings because, well, most of their yards gained come with the full distance to the line to gain still in front of them. Swing passes, screens and the like traditionally dominate the route tree for pass-catching backs, though we've seen an increase in angle routes and similar modern paths in recent years.





Because of this, we'd typically overlook a decent amount of middle-of-the-pack running backs, but not Kamara. The explanation is simple: In the absence of Michael Thomas, and in Week 7, Emmanuel Sanders﻿, Kamara has become a focal point of the Saints' passing game.





Kamara leads the entire NFL in target rate (minimum 70 routes run), being targeted on 35.6 percent of his 149 total routes run, regardless of position. A good chunk of those routes are screens, with Kamara running the route 43 times in 2020, more than twice as many as the next-closest player on the list, Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins﻿. Kamara has been targeted on 19 of those screens, catching 16 of them for 139 yards.





Kamara's 448 YAC is an example of the aforementioned inflation, but his value exceeds that impact. The Saints are in a world of trouble if they don't have the contributions of Kamara, who is still exceeding expectation by nearly 3 yards per catch. Positions be damned: Kamara is a baller.