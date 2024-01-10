2024 NFL London Games FAQs

Published: Jan 10, 2024 at 05:25 AM

Q – When will visiting teams and dates be announced?

A – The full schedule will be released at a later date

-----------------------

Q – Do I need to sign up to be able to access tickets to the 2024 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

A – To be the first to find out about ticket sales sign up here.

-----------------------

Q – In 2023 I was required to sign up to access tickets, do I need to sign up again?

A – No. The public sale will be open to all.

-----------------------

Q – Is my Ticketmaster account which I used/activated for the 2023 NFL London Games at Tottenham still active for the 2024 NFL London Games at Tottenham?

A – Yes, your account will still be active. If you cannot remember the password on your account, please follow the 'Forgotten Password' process here.

-----------------------

Q – As an existing 2023 season ticket holder for the NFL London Games at Tottenham will I be able to renew or relocate my tickets for the 2024 NFL London games at Tottenham

A – Yes. There will be a sales window before general ticket release for season ticket holders to renew or relocate their tickets for 2024

-----------------------

Q – Will there be an option to purchase new season tickets for NFL London Games at Tottenham?

A – There will be no new season tickets offered.

-----------------------

Q – When will tickets go on sale for the 2024 NFL London Games at Tottenham?

A – Ticket sales details for the 2024 NFL London Games at Tottenham will be announced at a later date. Sign up here to be the first to hear about the latest ticket sales news.

-----------------------

Q – How can I purchase accessible seating for the 2024 NFL London Games at Tottenham?

A - Details of how to register for accessible seating will be announced at the same time as general ticket sales details.

-----------------------

Q – How is the ticket selling process for the Jaguars game at Wembley different to the games at Tottenham?

A – The Jaguars game at Wembley is managed by the Jaguars directly. All ticket selling is managed by the Jaguars hence the difference in selling arrangements. Sign up to the Jaguars **here** for more information.

-----------------------

Q – When will tickets go on sale for the 2024 NFL London Games at Wembley Stadium?

A - Ticket sales details for the 2024 NFL London game at Wembley Stadium will be announced at a later date. Sign up to the Jaguars **here** for more information.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick, Patriots mutually agree to part ways after 24 seasons

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways after 24 seasons, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

NFL announces designated teams for London, Munich 2024 International Games

The National Football League today announced the designated teams set to play in London and Munich as part of the 2024 International Games.
news

2024 NFL Munich Game FAQs

Read the latest ticketing FAQs for the 2024 NFL Munich Game
news

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on his return to Detroit: 'I'm the bad guy coming to town'

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, Matthew Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions before he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, but he doesn't expect a warm reception Sunday when his current squad clashes with his former team in an NFC Wild Card Game.