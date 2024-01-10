2024 NFL London Games FAQs

Q – When will visiting teams and dates be announced?

A – The full schedule will be released at a later date

-----------------------

Q – Do I need to sign up to be able to access tickets to the 2024 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

A – To be the first to find out about ticket sales sign up here.

-----------------------

Q – In 2023 I was required to sign up to access tickets, do I need to sign up again?

A – No. The public sale will be open to all.

-----------------------

Q – Is my Ticketmaster account which I used/activated for the 2023 NFL London Games at Tottenham still active for the 2024 NFL London Games at Tottenham?

A – Yes, your account will still be active. If you cannot remember the password on your account, please follow the 'Forgotten Password' process here.

-----------------------

Q – As an existing 2023 season ticket holder for the NFL London Games at Tottenham will I be able to renew or relocate my tickets for the 2024 NFL London games at Tottenham

A – Yes. There will be a sales window before general ticket release for season ticket holders to renew or relocate their tickets for 2024

-----------------------

Q – Will there be an option to purchase new season tickets for NFL London Games at Tottenham?

A – There will be no new season tickets offered.

-----------------------

Q – When will tickets go on sale for the 2024 NFL London Games at Tottenham?

A – Ticket sales details for the 2024 NFL London Games at Tottenham will be announced at a later date. Sign up here to be the first to hear about the latest ticket sales news.

-----------------------

Q – How can I purchase accessible seating for the 2024 NFL London Games at Tottenham?

A - Details of how to register for accessible seating will be announced at the same time as general ticket sales details.

-----------------------

Q – How is the ticket selling process for the Jaguars game at Wembley different to the games at Tottenham?

A – The Jaguars game at Wembley is managed by the Jaguars directly. All ticket selling is managed by the Jaguars hence the difference in selling arrangements. Sign up to the Jaguars **here** for more information.

-----------------------

Q – When will tickets go on sale for the 2024 NFL London Games at Wembley Stadium?