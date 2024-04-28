 Skip to main content
Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says team continues 'to have great dialogue' about Justin Jefferson deal

Published: Apr 28, 2024 at 11:10 AM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

The Vikings look to have their new quarterback of the future after trading up to select J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick. All that is left is locking down star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah seems hopeful that a deal can get done sooner rather than later.

"We continue to have great dialogue with their representatives," Adofo-Mensah said via ESPN. "The process is still ongoing. We did say, 'Hey, [let's pause] a couple days.' The draft's coming. They have players they represent. We have our process."

Last season, Jefferson missed Weeks 6-12 after being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. However, the 24-year-old was able to come back by Week 13 to help the Vikings finish the season. Even with missing six weeks, Jefferson was still able to acquire 68 receptions for 1,074 yards and scored five touchdowns. If that doesn't prove what Jefferson is capable of, he has recorded 392 receptions for 5,899 yards and scored 30 touchdowns in his four years with the Vikings.

Adofo-Mensah knows that keeping Jefferson on their roster is crucial and plans to get the deal done. However, the GM just wants to make sure Jefferson gets the attention he deserves.

"Either way, whenever we sign him, we want Justin to have his whole week," Adofo-Mensah said. "You know that friend that has a birthday that takes the month? I think Justin would deserve his whole month if we signed a contract to celebrate it. We're excited to work towards it. We're going to keep going. You can't have all these plans when you talk about all these visions and not talk about the king linchpin, so we're going to keep working toward that end goal."

After this season, Jefferson will be a free agent, so getting a new deal done soon is vital for the future of Minnesota -- and will offer some relief to fans.

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the Vikings can put all their focus into Jefferson and, hopefully, keep the superstar in Purple and Gold a little longer.

