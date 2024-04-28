Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says team continues 'to have great dialogue' about Justin Jefferson deal

Last season, Jefferson missed Weeks 6-12 after being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. However, the 24-year-old was able to come back by Week 13 to help the Vikings finish the season. Even with missing six weeks, Jefferson was still able to acquire 68 receptions for 1,074 yards and scored five touchdowns. If that doesn't prove what Jefferson is capable of, he has recorded 392 receptions for 5,899 yards and scored 30 touchdowns in his four years with the Vikings.

Adofo-Mensah knows that keeping Jefferson on their roster is crucial and plans to get the deal done. However, the GM just wants to make sure Jefferson gets the attention he deserves.

"Either way, whenever we sign him, we want Justin to have his whole week," Adofo-Mensah said. "You know that friend that has a birthday that takes the month? I think Justin would deserve his whole month if we signed a contract to celebrate it. We're excited to work towards it. We're going to keep going. You can't have all these plans when you talk about all these visions and not talk about the king linchpin, so we're going to keep working toward that end goal."

After this season, Jefferson will be a free agent, so getting a new deal done soon is vital for the future of Minnesota -- and will offer some relief to fans.