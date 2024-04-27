 Skip to main content
Vikings take Alabama's Will Reichard in Round 6 of 2024 NFL Draft to start run on kickers

Published: Apr 27, 2024 at 05:39 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The kicker market has undergone a bit of a course correction.

The first player at the position was finally selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday when Minnesota spent the 203rd pick on Alabama's Will Reichard -- although it did begin a run on the position.

Reichard's selection is the latest in which a kicker has been chosen since the Patriots picked Marshall's Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round (159th overall) in 2020. Since then, thanks to 2021 149th-overall pick Evan McPherson's red-hot run to the Super Bowl with the Bengals as a rookie, kickers have been chosen as early as the third round (San Francisco picked Michigan's Jake Moody 99th overall in 2023) and fourth round (Cleveland chose LSU's Cade York 124th overall in 2022).

This time around, the Vikings waited until the back half of Day 3 to take their expected replacement for Greg Joseph, who left Minnesota for Green Bay this offseason.

Reichard arrives in Minneapolis as a third-team All-American, a two-time Lou Groza Award finalist and the reigning SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, honors earned after setting an FBS record with 547 career points scored. He holds Alabama records with 84 field goals made and 295 extra points converted in his four-year career with the Crimson Tide.

Minnesota has a history of kicker troubles, notoriously dumping Daniel Carlson just two games into his rookie season in a reaction that was undoubtedly tied to the club's uneven experiences with Blair Walsh -- who missed a chip shot to lose a playoff game to Seattle in 2015 -- and Dan Bailey, which bookended a two-year trial with Kai Forbath. Joseph served as Minnesota's kicker from 2021 onward, but after he proved to be inconsistent from 50-plus yards out, the Vikings decided to move on.

They're replacing him with a boot known for making the long-distance attempts: Reichard converted 8 of 10 tries from 50 yards out in his final two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Minnesota will hope he can replicate that success at the NFL level.

The Los Angeles Rams took Stanford kicker Joshua Karty shortly after at No. 209 overall, and the Jacksonville Jaguars made it a trend by selecting Arkansas' Cam Little three picks later at No. 212.

news

Cardinals select Miami DB Jaden Davis with Pat Tillman honorary pick No. 226 of 2024 NFL Draft

With the No. 226 overall pick, the Cardinals selected Miami defensive back Jaden Davis. The 226th selection holds reverent significance in Arizona. It's the exact pick the Cards used in 1998 to select former defensive back Pat Tillman.
news

Chargers select USC WR Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

Brenden Rice is staying home. The Los Angeles Chargers selected the USC product and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice with the 225th-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Patriots select Tennessee QB Joe Milton III with No. 193 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

One quarterback wasn't enough for the Patriots in the 2024 draft. New England selected a second quarterback Saturday, spending a sixth-round pick (No. 193) on rocket-armed Tennessee signal-caller Joe Milton III.
news

Jets trade veteran DE John Franklin-Myers to Broncos

The New York Jets are trading defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
news

Jets trade up to select Florida State QB Jordan Travis in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft 

The New York Jets acquired a developmental quarterback in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Gang Green traded up to select Florida State signal-caller Jordan Travis with pick No. 171 on Saturday.
news

Eagles trade up to select Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of franchise legend, in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Jeremiah Tortter Jr. with the No. 155 pick, the son of former Eagles third-round Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.
news

Saints select South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints stopped the streak of QB-less picks in the fifth round. The Saints selected South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler No. 150 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Dolphins trade up to select Tennessee's Jaylen Wright, add to RB room in Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins have added another explosive running back for Mike McDaniel's offense. The Dolphins traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to select Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright with the No. 120 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Panthers select Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders to begin Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders with the top selection in Round 4, pick 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Niners GM John Lynch 'didn't entertain any' trade offers for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk on Friday

There were trade winds swirling around the San Francisco 49ers' wide receivers leading up to Day 1 of the draft and those kicked up more on Day 2, but after three rounds John Lynch says he didn't entertain any trades for Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk on Friday.
news

Colts' Chris Ballard lambasts reports on WR Adonai Mitchell's character: 'That's such (expletive)'

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell's fall to the Indianapolis Colts was apparently caused by reports of character concerns, something general manager Chris Ballard not only shirked off but vehemently attacked in his Friday news conference with Indy's local media.