Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, to participate in Seahawks' rookie camp

The Seattle Seahawks have invited Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to participate in their rookie minicamp next weekend, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.

The little brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia will have a chance there to prove himself and earn a contract to join his big bro in the NFL ranks.

He began his career at his brother's alma mater, Alabama, but transferred to Maryland where he became a four-year starter and finished his Terrapins run as the Big Ten's all-time leading passer with 11,256 career yards. Tagovailoa threw for north of 3,000 yards in each of his final three seasons and was a second-team All-Big Ten pick as a junior and senior.

Though he put up big numbers, Tagovailoa's 5-foot-10, 200-pound measurements are on the small side for an NFL QB. In many ways, he's a smaller version of his brother, with his size and mobility making him better outside of the pocket.

Back in elementary school, Tagovailoa played center for his brother. Now, Taulia has a rookie camp invite to try and follow Tua to the NFL, looking to impress in Seattle and eventually leave his mark after a prolific college career at Maryland.