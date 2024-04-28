Texans announce WR Tank Dell sustained minor wound from shooting Saturday night, released from hospital

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell sustained minor wounds in a shooting in Sanford, Florida on Saturday night, the team announced in a statement Sunday.

According to Houston, Dell "has been released from the hospital and is in good spirits."

"We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time," the team's statement continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident."