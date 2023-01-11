2023 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

5) RBs might be showcase collection

If there's a position that sometimes gets short shrift in Mobile -- and elsewhere -- it's running back. That's a spot that often is dominated in the draft by underclassmen declaring early, thinning out the senior prospects.

"That's usually the toughest position for us," Nagy recently told me, citing the sheer volume of underclassmen who typically declare early at that position.

That appears to be changing. Last year's crop featured a few eventual rookie standouts, including Florida's Dameon Pierce, Alabama's Brian Robinson and Arizona State's Rachaad White, among others.

But the 2023 RB group, top to bottom, might be even better.

Georgia's Kenny McIntosh is the latest in the Bulldogs' recent run of talented backs, as good a receiver as he is a runner. Illinois' Chase Brown ranked fourth in the FBS in rush yards (1,643) this season, and will have his brother (Illinois safety Sydney Brown) playing in the game. Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a hard-charging rusher who averaged 6.2 yards per carry in his career as an SEC back.

Not to be forgotten in the group is Oklahoma's Eric Gray, who bounced back from a disappointing 2021 campaign to run for 1,366 yards in 2022. Tulane's Tyjae Spears finished with eight straight 100-yard rushing efforts, including 205 yards and four TDs in the Cotton Bowl comeback win over USC. And the winner for "best backup" award goes to Texas' Roschon Johnson, who split time with star Bijan Robinson but could have been the lead option at virtually any other school in the country.