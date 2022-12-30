Army's Andre Carter II back on track for 2023 NFL Draft after President Joe Biden signs revised bill

Graduates of military academies -- namely Army, Navy and Air Force -- are typically required to fulfill two years of active-service duty immediately following graduation. Service-academy athletes have been caught in the middle of policy changes on this matter in recent years. For instance, former Ravens sixth-rounder Keenan Reynolds was able to defer his service after being drafted in 2016, thanks to a policy change under the Obama administration. However, the U.S. Department of Defense rescinded that change a year later, barring athletes -- like former Air Force football players Jalen Robinette and Weston Steelhammer -- from delaying their required two years of service. In 2019, President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper changed the guidelines, re-opening the door for athletes at military academies to delay their active-duty service after graduation in order to play professional sports, pending approval from the defense secretary. Once those players' athletic careers were over, they were required to fulfill their outstanding military obligation or repay the costs of their education.

A few weeks ago, though, it appeared the deferment option might go away immediately. Carter, a possible top-50 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was just about to play in the fabled Army-Navy game when word surfaced that a small section of the U.S. military's annual budget contained language that would prevent service-academy athletes from deferring their mandatory post-graduation service. It stated, in part: "Agreement by a cadet or midshipman to play professional sport constitutes a breach of agreement to serve as an officer."

That would have applied to all the service-academy football players, but figured to impact Carter -- by far the best NFL prospect at any military school this draft cycle -- the most. Carter's family and Army's athletic department, with strong support from the athletic departments at Navy and Air Force, scrambled to figure out what their options were. The meat of their argument was that the sudden change unfairly hurt upperclassman athletes whose options would be hindered. According to Army's athletic department, service-academy students must "affirm" their commitments prior to the start of Year 3, essentially requiring them to double down on a pledge to the military -- and inherently increasing penalties substantially for athletes who drop out of school early. Carter didn't become an NFL prospect until his breakout, 15.5-sack season in 2021, at which point he had already affirmed his commitment. Declaring early for the NFL draft at that juncture would have carried a stiff financial penalty to repay his education at the academy. Army coaches told NFL.com -- and Carter confirmed -- that several big-name college football programs made overtures to Carter through back channels to try to lure him into the NCAA's transfer portal prior to his senior campaign, but that also would have imposed a hefty financial burden. Ultimately, Carter remained at Army for the 2022 season.