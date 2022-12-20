New bill would allow Army NFL draft prospect Andre Carter II to embark on pro career in 2023

Language in the Omnibus Appropriations Bill, posted to the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations website on Tuesday, grandfathers in all athletes enrolled prior to June 1, 2021 to the former eligibility rules, as first reported by ESPN. Under the new wording, those candidates -- including Carter -- can apply for a waiver that allows them to go pro immediately.

Carter, an edge rusher from Army and possible top-50 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, figured to be among the people most affected by the new bill. He already has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl and projects to be the Black Knights' highest pick in the common-draft era, which began in 1967. He finished his college football career with 20 sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and two blocked kicks.