2023 NFL Draft

New bill would allow Army NFL draft prospect Andre Carter II to embark on pro career in 2023

Published: Dec 20, 2022 at 01:59 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

NCAA Football: Army at Massachusetts
Danny Wild/Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Coveted edge-rushing prospect Andre Carter II is hoping to become the first Army player since 1947 to be selected higher than the seventh round of the NFL draft.

A congressional bill passed last week was poised to hinder athletes from military academies, such as 2023 NFL Draft prospect Andre Carter II of Army, from embarking on pro-sports careers, but the language concerning the policy has been altered in a new provision.

Now there's hope that Carter and other upperclassman service-academy athletes will not have to perform their mandatory two years of active-service duty immediately after graduation.

Language in the Omnibus Appropriations Bill, posted to the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations website on Tuesday, grandfathers in all athletes enrolled prior to June 1, 2021 to the former eligibility rules, as first reported by ESPN. Under the new wording, those candidates -- including Carter -- can apply for a waiver that allows them to go pro immediately.

Carter, an edge rusher from Army and possible top-50 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, figured to be among the people most affected by the new bill. He already has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl and projects to be the Black Knights' highest pick in the common-draft era, which began in 1967. He finished his college football career with 20 sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and two blocked kicks.

Related Links

There was surprise and even outrage in military athletics departments last week when Congress passed its annual defense budget bill that prevented deferment of service. In 2019, then-President Donald Trump changed policy to allow service-academy athletes to go pro upon graduation and defer their service, pending approval from the defense secretary.

In the days after Carter and Army earned a dramatic overtime win against rival Navy on Dec. 10 -- which was the final collegiate contest of Carter's career, with the 6-6 Black Knights not selected to a bowl game -- he and his family were left to scramble. All of a sudden, Carter's NFL dreams potentially were in doubt.

The pushback against the provision in the defense budget bill passed last week created momentum for the altered language in the appropriations measure, which could soon be passed by Congress and sent to the desk of President Joe Biden.

Follow Eric Edholm on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Texas RB Bijan Robinson intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Texas running back Bijan Robinson, one of the top prospects in college football, announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Aspirational pro-player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects

Could the next Josh Allen be available in the upcoming NFL draft? Chad Reuter reveals his aspirational player comps for 20 of the top 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl prospects.

news

Congressional bill could remove coveted Army edge rusher Andre Carter II from 2023 NFL Draft pool

Army's Andre Carter II has the potential to be a top-50 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Eric Edholm reports that a Congressional bill could remove the highly touted edge rusher from the prospect pool.

news

2023 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Who intends to enter?

Which underclassmen plan to enter the 2023 NFL Draft? Have a look at a draft eligibility Q&A and the prospects who have made their intentions known.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE