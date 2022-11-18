2023 NFL Draft: Team fits for top 25 Senior Bowl prospects in Week 12 of college football season

5) O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida (6-5, 347)

Ideal team fit: Washington Commanders

After allowing Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff to leave town because of his injury history, the Commanders need a dominant presence on the interior of the offensive line. Torrence can be that force behind whom backs Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson can follow, either powering through the hole or cutting off his back side off tackle. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun-turned-Florida Gator could be a stone wall of pass protection in front of whoever is quarterbacking the team in 2023.

4) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (5-10, 172)

Ideal team fit: Baltimore Ravens

After trading Hollywood Brown to Arizona during the 2022 draft, the Ravens simply do not have enough playmakers at receiver, with 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman dealing with injuries. Flowers has returned to his sophomore-year form for the Eagles this season, using his quickness to turn screens and crossers into long gains. The 5-10, 172-pounder is stronger than you'd expect as a runner and blocker, and he can also win with speed or toughness downfield -- a quality Baltimore desperately needs.

3) Andre Carter II, Edge, Army (6-7, 260)

Ideal team fit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carter has untapped potential that could be fulfilled in the Buccaneers' system. Even if Pro Bowler Shaquil Barrett recovers from his Achilles injury in time for the start of the 2023 season, veterans Anthony Nelson and Carl Nassib are impending free agents, so Carter would get playing time as a rookie. Carter doesn't always have an opportunity to take advantage of his excellent length and bend off the edge when Army plays run-heavy offenses. His open-field agility is excellent for his size, as well -- he can cover the flat with ease. That upside and versatility could make him a great investment for Tampa Bay.

2) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (6-3, 232)

Ideal team fit: Detroit Lions

This is a perfect marriage of two competitors: Levis and Detroit head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions could pick up the QB with one of their two first-round picks, as they received the Rams' Thursday night selection in the Matthew Stafford trade. Levis has a plus arm, hits targets all over the field and throws with touch. He's as tough as they come, playing through various injuries and fighting for every yard when on the run. His competitiveness also hurts his game, though, when forcing throws into tight windows and taking sacks while waiting for deep targets to get open. Still, it's easy to see Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes preventing this raw talent from slipping beyond the top 15 selections.

1) Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech (6-6, 275)*

Ideal team fit: Seattle Seahawks