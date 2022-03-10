2022 NFL offseason: Best-case, worst-case scenarios for quarterbacks in limbo

Best-case scenario: The new braintrust in Minnesota looks at Cousins' consistent production and ironman durability, surveys an open market with no obvious upgrades and decides to hand out an extension that makes the veteran one of the highest-paid players in the league (while lowering Cousins' eye-popping $45 million 2022 cap hit). Justin Jefferson and immense wealth. Good gig.





Worst-case scenario: New general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell have been playing poker this entire time. The tandem decides to flip Cousins to a team in QB purgatory (Carolina? Indianapolis? Seattle?) and start anew at the game's most important position. Cousins, absent a no-trade clause in his contract, ends up in a place he does not want to be.





Most likely scenario: The Vikings swallow hard and do the deal. Throughout his career, Cousins has done a masterful job maximizing leverage. To wit: Spotrac has Cousins' career earnings north of $160 million across 10 pro seasons -- not bad for a guy with a single playoff win on his ledger.