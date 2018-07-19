Allen Robinson enters Bears camp at 'full steam ahead'

The Bears' first-round draft pick is noticeably absent as rookies report for the start of training camp, but the team's big-ticket free-agent acquisition should be ready to go when the veterans join in next week.

Coach Matt Nagy said Thursday that he does not expect any of his players to open camp on the physically unable to perform list.

As a matter of fact, Nagy added, No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson is "full steam ahead" after rehabilitation from ACL surgery, per the Chicago Tribune.

Although the former Jaguars star joined his new club for spring practices, he was not a full participant in team drills. Nagy confirmed in mid-May that Robinson remains "ahead of the game" in his rehab timetable.

Robinson testified Thursday that he now feels "100 percent."

"I feel great," Robinson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "It was all about getting ready for this time right here."

The Bears took a risk on the 2015 Pro Bowl selection, shelling out $42 million over three years despite Robinson's disappointing 2016 campaign and injury-marred 2017 season.

If Robinson shows pre-injury form in camp and preseason action, it will bode well for second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky's chances of meeting lofty expectations in Nagy's new offense.