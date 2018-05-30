Allen Robinson (ACL) practices for first time with Bears

Signed to a three-year, $42 million contract, wide receiver Allen Robinson is the centerpiece of the Bears' revamped offense.

Until this week, though, teammates and coaches had yet to glimpse Robinson's potential. The former Jaguars star practiced Wednesday for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 1 of last season.

"It's really good to see him out there," coach Matt Nagy said. "He didn't do enough to say what he did one way or another, but it's a positive sign when he's out there and he's able to run some plays.

"It's going to be a day-by-day process with him, but to have him out there, I know it felt good for the offense and that was good."

Treating his new No. 1 receiver with kid gloves, Nagy added that Robinson is unlikely to take part in team drills during next week's mandatory minicamp. As soon as training camp begins in late July, however, Nagy expects Robinson to be "ready to go."

If quarterback Mitchell Trubisky meets expectations as a second-year breakout candidate, he's going to need a healthy Robinson to threaten defenses downfield and in the red zone.