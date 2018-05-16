Fox: Bears' challenge will be Trubisky's passing game

After adding respected offensive coach Matt Nagy and a passel of weapons for second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears have become a trendy pick to follow in the 2017 Rams' footsteps as a franchise poised for a renaissance.

While former coach John Fox is impressed with the man hired to replace him in Chicago, he's not sold on Trubisky's aerial attack.

"Their challenge will be their passing game," Fox said Tuesday on ESPN's NFL Live, via NBCSports.com. "That's where they were deficient last year. That will be how fast they can adjust.

"Just getting all those pieces in place to be more efficient in the passing game. Young quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, how efficient is he gonna be, how fast can he get used to those pieces?"

Fox kept a tight leash on Trubisky last season, allowing the rookie to throw more than 35 passes just twice in 12 games.

It's important to note context, however, as injuries and questionable free-agent signings left Trubisky with the shakiest receiving corps in the league. The ultra-conservative Fox had no intention of throwing his promising young quarterback to the wolves by putting too much responsibility on his shoulders in a lost season.

In fact, Fox couldn't have been more bullish on Trubisky's potential.

"He's got what it takes," Fox raved after Trubisky's starting debut in early October. "There's no doubt in my mind."

Trubisky's skill set is tailor-made for the offense Nagy ran in Kansas City, taking advantage of Alex Smith's athleticism with rollouts and run-pass options.

Which NFL team will have the most improved offense in 2018? Iâll go with the Bears. â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) May 16, 2018

Can he duplicate Jared Goff's breakout 2017 season?

Just as Goff flourished with an influx of talent in the passing game, Trubisky has welcomed Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton and second-round pick Anthony Miller in an overhauled aerial attack.

The question is whether the promising Nagy has a golden touch on par with the "brilliant" Sean McVay.