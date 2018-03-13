Allen Robinson signs 3-year deal with Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears signed former Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson on Wednesday, the team announced.

The deal is for three years and is worth $42 million, with $18 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Robinson was ranked No. 3 in NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

Robinson's 2017 season came to an abrupt end after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 1.

Jacksonville allowed Robinson to hit free agency, opting not to tag the 61st overall pick of the 2014 draft.

The 24-year-old Penn State product's best season was 2015, when he caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.