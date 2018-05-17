Nagy: Allen Robinson ahead of the game in ACL rehab

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson could be on track to return sooner than later.

Robinson, who continues to rehabilitate from the torn ACL he suffered in September 2017, received an encouraging endorsement from his head coach following Wednesday's organized team activity.

"He's ahead of the game," Matt Nagy told reporters, via the Bears' official website. "He's looking good. We're feeling really good about his prognosis as far as getting started, and we don't need to rush it."

The Bears signed Robinson to a three-year contract during free agency despite last year's knee injury but are clearly confident in the recovery process.

A healthy Robinson, who joined the Bears after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would energize Chicago's passing game, which didn't produce a 700-yard receiver in 2017.

On his career, the 24-year-old Robinson has 2,848 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns on 202 catches. His best season came in 2015, when he totaled 80 catches for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Given that production, it is easy to see why the Bears are excited about getting him involved in the offense once he receives medical clearance.

In the meantime, Robinson will continue to recover and do his part away from the field.

"He's been doing great in meetings," Nagy said. "He's answering every question in the meetings, he's out here focused doing everything that we want him to do."