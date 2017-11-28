Tracking underclassmen intentions for 2018 NFL Draft

Below are underclassmen whose intentions to enter the 2018 NFL Draft have been stated, as well as those that have indicated they intend to return to school for 2018. Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to file declaration papers with the league. The official list of underclassmen accepted by the NFL will be released to NFL teams on Jan. 19.

Intending on early draft entry

Notable players intending to return to school

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.