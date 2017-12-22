SMU receiver Courtland Sutton sets sights on 2018 draft

SMU's best receiving prospect since Emmanuel Sanders has decided it's time to make the jump to the next level.

Courtland Sutton announced Friday he intends to apply for early eligibility into the 2018 NFL Draft.

Sutton posted career receiving totals of 3,152 yards and 31 touchdowns on 189 receptions in four seasons at SMU. The wideout averaged 16.4 yards per catch in each of his last two seasons, and finished third on the Mustangs' all-time receiving list behind Sanders and Aldrick Robinson, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah studied tape of Sutton before the 2017 season, and offered his take in the preseason First Look series:

"Sutton has an outstanding build for the position," Jeremiah said. "He's tall with a long, muscular frame. He uses his size/strength combination to win a lot of 50/50 balls. Sutton is a matchup nightmare in the red zone. He easily boxes out defenders, times his jump and catches the ball at the highest point.

"He has had success outside as well as in the slot. He understands how to set up routes and create leverage from the slot. Sutton has build-up speed on the outside and he generates a lot of explosive plays in this offense. He's very competitor and physical after the catch. He's also a feisty blocker. His production is outstanding."

Sutton also landed at No. 22 on CFB 24/7's preseason Top 25.